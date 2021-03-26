Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 499 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,530,000 after buying an additional 1,541,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,837,000.

SRLN opened at $45.73 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

