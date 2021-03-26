Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,839,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

