Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,876 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $17.16 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.