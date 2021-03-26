Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Cerus worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,706,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerus by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

