Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 128,392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 632.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,710.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

