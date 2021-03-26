Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,347 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.52 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $773.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

