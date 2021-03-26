Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

