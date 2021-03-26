Band Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $66.04 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $259.56 million and $66.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $12.67 or 0.00023558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022742 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00049497 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.17 or 0.00658782 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00064528 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023762 BTC.
Band Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “
Band Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.