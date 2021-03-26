Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.91 ($3.43).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

