Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

