Banc of California, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a P/E ratio of -98.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

