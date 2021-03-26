Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

