Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 14,984 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Molecular Templates worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,012. The company has a market cap of $680.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

