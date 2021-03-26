Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBE opened at $72.74 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

