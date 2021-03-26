Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

