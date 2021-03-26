Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $113.98 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

