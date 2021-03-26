Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.34 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

