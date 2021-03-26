Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

