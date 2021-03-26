Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 900,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

