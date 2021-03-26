Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $204.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

