BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $492.33

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 492.33 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.55). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 7,714,625 shares traded.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.31. The firm has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). In the last three months, insiders purchased 90 shares of company stock worth $44,829.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

