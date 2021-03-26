Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $63.53

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.53, but opened at $61.26. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 728 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

