AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. AXA has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

