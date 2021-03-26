Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

