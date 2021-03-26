AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

