Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.92 million and a P/E ratio of 635.56. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

