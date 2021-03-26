Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 19,704 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autodesk by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $21,147,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

