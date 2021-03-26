Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 3.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 1,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,638,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

