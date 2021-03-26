AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. 1,876,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808,035. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

