Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.93.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

