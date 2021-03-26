Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

