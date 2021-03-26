Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 4,552,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

