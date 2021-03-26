Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Athene comprises 3.9% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $82,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 86,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

