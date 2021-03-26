At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.06.

HOME opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

