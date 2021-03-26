At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.