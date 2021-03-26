AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 238,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,043. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

