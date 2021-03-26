AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,200 ($94.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,788.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

