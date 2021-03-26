Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.81. 119,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

