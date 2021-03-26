ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $584.00 on Monday. ASML has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $245.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

