ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 5.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,145,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ASML by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $2,439,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock traded up $36.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $620.57. 50,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.18 and its 200-day moving average is $467.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The stock has a market cap of $260.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.