Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports.

ARKO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

