Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises approximately 3.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $10,551,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.