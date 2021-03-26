ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 300,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,585,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

