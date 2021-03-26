Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.