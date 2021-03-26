Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

