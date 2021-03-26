Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.02 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $191.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

