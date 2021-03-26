Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $123.34, with a volume of 218251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.