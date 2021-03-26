Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 502.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 219.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 669,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 459,591 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 256.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 294.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 196,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 146,647 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.