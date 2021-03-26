Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

