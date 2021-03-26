AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $145.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,349,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

